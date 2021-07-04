Injuries reported after premature 4th of July fireworks show on Ocean City beach

article

Police say a person in Ocean City, Md. received minor injuries after fireworks for the beach town's 4th of July celebration accidentally went off Sunday morning.

A beachgoer captured the explosive scene on Twitter:

Police say the person was setting up fireworks for Ocean City's fireworks show on the beachfront at Dorchester Street when the accident occurred.

The person refused medical transport to a local hospital. No other people were injured.

Gino Pambo, another beachgoer, caught footage of the fireworks mishap from the Ocean City boardwalk:

Officials urge professionals and amateur fireworks lovers alike to use caution when playing with fireworks. D.C. and Virginia restrict some types of fireworks, while all fireworks are illegal in Maryland unless part of a permitted public display.