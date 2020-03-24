Northern Virginia parks close in response to coronavirus pandemic

article

Certain features at parks in Northern Virginia are closed to the public amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, Arlington County announced parks, playgrounds, fields, restrooms, tracks, dog parks and athletic courts are closed until further notice.

Meanwhile, in Fairfax County, parking lots, athletic fields, sport courts, restrooms, nature centers, visitor centers, golf courses, historic sites, picnic areas, playgrounds, amusements, boat launches, skate parks, off-leash dog areas, outdoor fitness equipment and any areas for open recreation will be closed on Tuesday at 11:59 p.m.

This comes after Governor Ralph Northam's announcement to close non-essential businesses and recreational facilities in the Commonwealth to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Last Sunday, playgrounds, athletic courts and other Loudoun County parks features were closed to the public.

"While parks have remained open for trail and leisure use, playgrounds and athletic courts have experienced heavier than normal use in recent days, impacting the ability of residents to maintain social distancing measures recommended by the CDC," Loudoun County officials shared.

Signs have been posted in all of the impacted areas, according to county parks officials in each jurisdiction.

Hiking and nature trails in Arlington, Fairfax and Loudoun counties remain open to the public as long as residents maintain strict social distancing guidelines.

