Northern Virginia launches campaign for donations to send to Ukrainian refugees
FAIRFAX, Va. - Government leaders across northern Virginia are appealing for donations of clothing to send to Ukranian refugees in Poland and elsewhere in Europe.
The Northern Virginia Regional Commission is accepting donations of new and gently used coats, new blankets, socks and gloves at multiple locations around the region.
The drive begins March 23. Donations will be picked up on April 18th.
President Joe Biden will huddle with key allies in Brussels and Warsaw this week as the leaders try to prevent Russia's war on Ukraine from spiraling into an even greater catastrophe.
Millions of refugees have fled the fighting, mostly by crossing the border into Poland, and the war has jeopardized Ukraine's wheat and barley harvests, raising the possibility of rising hunger in impoverished areas around the globe.
What's Needed:
New/Gently Used Coats
New Blankets
New Pairs of Sweat Socks/Heavy Socks
New Pairs of Gloves
Where to Drop Off Your Donations:
Alexandria City Hall 301 King Street
Beatley Central Library 5005 Duke Street
Arlington Central Library 1015 North Quincy Street
Claude Moore Recreation and Community Center 46105 Loudoun Park Lane
Fairfax City Hall 10455 Armstrong Street
Falls Church City Hall 300 Park Avenue
Loudoun County Government Center 1 Harrison Street, SE Lobby
Manassas Customer Service Center 9800 Godwin Drive
Manassas Regional Airport 10600 Harry J Parish Boulevard
Manassas Public Works 8500 Public Works Drive
Manassas Temporary Administration Building 9324 West Street
Manassas City Police Department 9518 Fairview Avenue
Manassas Park Library 9701 Manassas Drive
Office of Fairfax BOS Chairman Jeffrey McKay 12000 Government Center Parkway
Office of Mason District Supervisor Penny Gross 6507 Columbia Pike
Office of Braddock District Supervisor James Walkinshaw 9002 Burke Lake Road
Office of Dranesville District Supervisor John Foust 1437 Balls Hill Road
Office of Lee District Supervisor Rodney Lusk 6121 Franconia Road
Office of Hunter Mill District Supervisor Walter Alcorn 1801 Cameron Glen Drive
Office of Mount Vernon District Supervisor Daniel Storck 2511 Parkers Lane
Office of Providence District Supervisor Dalia Palchik 3001 Vaden Drive Second Floor
Office of Springfield District Supervisor Pat Herrity 6140 Rolling Road
Office of Sully District Supervisor Kathy Smith 4900 Stonecroft Boulevard
Office of Prince William County Board of Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler 1 County Complex Court
Office of Potomac District Supervisor Andrea O. Bailey 3850 Fettler Park Drive Suite 310
Office of Coles District Supervisor Yesli Vega 13476 Dumfries Road
Office of Brentsville District Supervisor Jeanine Lawson 9400 Innovation Drive Suite 130
Office of Neabsco District Supervisor Victor Angry 2700 Neabsco Common Place Suite 125
Town of Dumfries Town Hall 17739 Main Street
Town of Leesburg Town Hall 25 West Market Street
Town of Purcellville Town Hall 221 South Nursery Avenue Lobby open 9AM to 3PM
Ida Lee Park Recreation Center 60 Ida Lee Drive
Leesburg Executive Airport 1001 Sycolin Road
Town of Vienna Community Center 120 Cherry Street SE
Northern Virginia Regional Commission 3040 Williams Drive Suite 200
Committee For Dulles 85969 Nokes Boulevard Suite 100
Northwest Credit Union - Herndon Branch 200 Spring Street M to F Lobby 9 to 6PM; Sat Lobby 9 to 1PM