Nor’easter to bring DC region wet, windy conditions over the weekend

An early-season nor'easter is forming along the coast of the Carolinas inching its way up the east coast expecting to bring wet and windy weather to our area over the weekend.

Nor’easter timeline

Most active timeframe for rain is expected to be during the second half of the weekend. The system clears up by early Tuesday, giving us much calmer weather throughout the rest of the week.

Possibility of heavy rain

As of right now, we are watching out for the possibility of heavy rain mostly along the beaches and areas east of the bay. Given the meandering track of the storm, rainfall closer to home can range from around half an inch up to 1.5 inches.

The higher end amounts would be if the storm tracks to the west and a bit more south. The next concern will be the persistent winds. Winds now are expected to range around the 15-20 mph range with gusts up to 22 mph Saturday evening and between 20-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph on Sunday. Things will be windier and wetter the farther east you are in the area so expect slightly worse conditions if you live close to or east of the bay.

Monday looks to be on the cloudier side of things but luckily not as wet of conditions. Winds will still be present as we enter Tuesday. We can't rule out a few stray showers Tuesday morning before this system fully slides out to the Atlantic.

Significant impacts

Saturday's events should not be impacted too much as winds do not pick up in strength until later in the day and the rain showers are expected to be light. Events like Snallygaster are still expected to continue and should not be too severely impacted.

Sunday's events such as the Army Ten Miler will see significant impacts as the rain and wind are expected to start on the earlier side of the day. Rain looks like it starts during the overnight hours and carries through until the afternoon. Winds will also be consistent in the 20-25 mph range with gusts reaching up to 40 mph at times, mostly during the afternoon hours.

Monday night's Commanders game is expected to be mostly dry with clouds still hanging around. While we are expecting drier conditions, we cannot rule out a few stray rain showers as the nor'easter continues to churn off the coast.

Overall, expect the weekend to worsen as we head into Sunday with rain and winds being the most problematic then.

The good thing is that rain should not affect the Commanders' game, but the winds will likely still be something to keep in mind.

Stay safe and dry everyone!

