Noah Lyles graces 'Essence' cover with fiancé Junelle Bromfield

Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles and Jamaican Olympic bronze medalist Junelle Bromfield celebrated their love and engagement with a stunning photo shoot with Essence magazine.

RELATED NEWS: Noah Lyles brings medals and motivation to kids at Children’s National Hospital

The theme of the recent photo shoot was vintage Italian charm.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: Junelle Bromfield and Noah Lyles attend the 2024 GQ Men Of The Year Party at Bar Marmont on November 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Olivia Wong/WireImage)

"We wanted a Tuscan look with an old classy car," says Bromfield. "We both love Tuscany, and our wedding venue has the same look as the engagement shoot location. Glass tent with a modern twist to it, and big chandeliers that give glamour."

The couple announced their engagement back in October and plan to tie the knot in the spring of 2026.

Their love story started in 2017, when Bromfield slid into Lyles’ DMs. The pair talked back and forth for some time before getting to actually meet in 2018.

"Around June 2024, I started looking for a ring, but I had known a lot more before," Lyles shared. "I knew that we were going to get married in our first year of dating, but I thought it would be too crazy to propose in the first year, so I waited. I knew I was going to start looking for a ring around April 2024, and that’s when I took Junelle ring shopping, and she was very confused on why we were going shopping cause she didn’t know that was a thing."