Noah Lyles brings medals and motivation to kids at Children’s National Hospital

Olympic sprinter Noah Lyles brought joy and inspiration to young patients at Children’s National Hospital during a special visit on Monday.

Lyles, who was joined by his mother, girlfriend, and stepfather, spent time with the children at the hospital's Seacrest Studios, a space designed like a small radio station where kids can interact and broadcast.

Lyles not only spoke to the children but turned the tables, letting them ask him questions. The young patients became the interviewers, asking Lyles about his favorite ice cream, movies, and even his Olympic outfits.

The day was filled with joy and excitement as the kids participated in fun challenges like a spin-the-wheel game and a plastic cup race in the hospital hallway.

Lyles brought his gold and bronze medals to show the kids and signed autographs.

In addition to the fun, Lyles shared a heartfelt message with the children, drawing from his own experiences with medical challenges like asthma, anxiety, and depression.

"I wanted to make sure that kids who had a life like mine, or even worse, knew that it's not always going to be like this. No matter your difficulties, life does not determine who you will be. You determine who you will be," Lyles told FOX 5.

His mother, Keisha Caine, was touched by the experience and by her son's words.

"As a parent, you always wonder what resonates with your child, so it’s exciting that the positivity has stuck with him. You always feel like you could have done better," she said.

Lyles made it clear how grateful he is for his mother and how she served as one of his role models. He explained to the kids that despite his struggles, he stayed strong, and he wanted them to know they can do the same. The visit was filled with smiles, laughter, and hope, with the children enjoying the special moment with a world-class athlete who became part of their day.