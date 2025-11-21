Man dies after shooting near downtown Silver Spring: police

The Brief A man has died following a shooting in Silver Spring, police say. The scene is secure and no suspects are in custody at this time. No suspect(s) in custody, and police have not released a description.



Montgomery County police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting in downtown Silver Spring on Friday.

What we know:

Officers were dispatched at 2:07 p.m. to the area of Fenton St. and Richmond Ave. at 2:07 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

At the scene, police found an adult male found with a suspected gunshot wound.

The scene is secure and no suspects are in custody at this time.

What we don't know:

There is no suspect description or lookout at this time.

Police say the incident was between two individuals, and did not occur at random. They say the incident is contained and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

