Expand / Collapse search

No snow in DC Wednesday, but passing flurries, scattered sprinkles possible for parts of region

By
Published 
News
FOX 5 DC

No snow in DC Wednesday, but passing flurries, scattered sprinkles possible for parts of region

No snow is on the horizon in Washington, D.C. Wednesday but some parts of the region could see a passing flurry and scattered sprinkles during the morning hours.

WASHINGTON - No snow is on the horizon in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday but some parts of the region could see a passing snow flurry and scattered sprinkles during the early morning hours.

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says only a light sprinkle in the Dulles area and a light flurry in the Front Royal area had been reported as of the early morning.

It will be a mostly cloudy day with temperatures in the 40s.

Tucker says we could see some peaks of sunshine by the afternoon.

A mostly sunny Thursday and Friday with temperatures in the 50s.

Image 1 of 6

No snow in DC Wednesday, but passing flurries, scattered sprinkles possible for parts of region