No snow in DC Wednesday, but passing flurries, scattered sprinkles possible for parts of region
WASHINGTON - No snow is on the horizon in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday but some parts of the region could see a passing snow flurry and scattered sprinkles during the early morning hours.
FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says only a light sprinkle in the Dulles area and a light flurry in the Front Royal area had been reported as of the early morning.
It will be a mostly cloudy day with temperatures in the 40s.
Tucker says we could see some peaks of sunshine by the afternoon.
A mostly sunny Thursday and Friday with temperatures in the 50s.
