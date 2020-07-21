No new COVID-19 restrictions announced in Montgomery, Prince George’s counties

A day after reporting several chief health officers in Maryland’s largest counties sent a leader to the State Health Director calling on Maryland Governor Larry Hogan to implement more COVID-19 restrictions, Montgomery and Prince George’s County’s top doctors tell FOX 5, they are not rolling back reopening measures today.

First reported by the Baltimore Sun, FOX 5 confirmed Monday that a letter sent by health officers from Baltimore City, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Prince George’s and Montgomery Counties called on the state to enact several COVID19 restrictions, citing "concerns regarding the recent increase in daily cases across the state and impact of the virus over the past week."

The restrictions called for included face covering mandates for indoor and outdoor activities, closure of indoor restaurants and bars for service and closure of indoor amusement activities.

The news of closing indoor restaurants frustrated several restaurant owners. Fred Rosenthal, the owner of a larger businesses in Prince George’s County, Jasper’s Restaurant, told FOX 5 he takes issues with health officers lumping problematic bars and restaurants into the same category. He prefers a state-wide mask mandate.

Tuesday, the President of Maryland’s Restaurant Association wrote FOX 5 in part of a statement:

“Restaurants are being held to a different expectation than other retailers and continue to demonstrate leadership as they are the only businesses reported in the media that have voluntarily closed when an employee has tested positive for COVID. Restaurants are going above and beyond in order to provide a safe environment.”

“So first thing I want to be clear is this was not a letter. It was a communication between health officers and deputy secretary Phillips, who happens to be our boss,” said Montgomery County’s Chief Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles, responding to questions about Montgomery County’s role in the call to potentially roll-back re-openings.

The county’s top doctor did not announce any new restrictions on Tuesday, but did discuss areas where the county is doing better than earlier in the pandemic.

As of Tuesday, July 21, Montgomery County recorded 16,520 new COVID19 cases and 736 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

Dr. Gayles noted instead of the county’s average of 250-300 new cases each day about six weeks ago, Montgomery County is now averaging around 70-80 cases daily. Gayles said the county’s 3.4 percent test positive rate is lower than the state rate and the county is now testing over 12.7 percent.

State-wide, officials are seeing an increase in cases and hospitalizations. On Tuesday, Maryland recorded 860 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the number to 79,545 confirmed cases. More than 3,200 deaths have been reported since the start of the pandemic. Over the weekend, the state saw a spike – more than 900 cases new cases reported in a single day.

In Montgomery County, Dr. Gayles said they are paying attention to state trends and pointed-out two specific figures: the viral transmission rate (consistently below 1) that has now gone up to 1.1 – and the percentage of cases now coming out of the Baltimore Metro Area vs. the Washington D.C. area. Gayles said that number is now at around 50 percent.

“Having a state-wide directive at some place would help standardize the approach,” said Dr. Gayles, who also said a federal strategy would be “more beneficial than states doing things on their own.”

“I think at this point, we are continuing to watch how numbers in other jurisdictions move forward. We continue to work with our disease control and epidemiology teams to see if there are any particular activities or venues that have been tied to cases,” added Gayles.

Prince George’s County reported over 4,000 more cases Tuesday than Montgomery County. The county reported 20,867 confirmed COVID19 cases and 702 confirmed COVID-19 deaths on July 21s – but the county is not bringing back restrictions.

In part of a statement sent to FOX 5, Prince George’s County’s Chief Health Officer Dr. Ernest Carter told FOX 5:

“My staff and I analyze the County’s COVID-19 numbers daily, and we are in constant communication with County Executive Alsobrooks about the best path forward for the County. As a region, we have seen an uptick in cases, hospitalizations, and the infection rate. While we are monitoring the situation very closely, Prince George’s County is not yet in a position to start rolling back current reopening measures…”

“…we do know that some people grow weary and that some businesses have been lax in compliance and enforcement. This is why, last week, I announced our COVID-19 Ambassador Compliance Team,” wrote County Executive Angela Alsobrooks’ spokesperson in part of the county executive’s response.

FOX 5 asked both Prince George’s and Montgomery counties’ health departments whether it was known what restaurants have been connected to positive COVID-19 cases or exposures. Neither the counties nor the state Department of Health could provide this information.

In Montgomery County, a spokesperson confirmed the three businesses shut down for not complying with COVID-19 restrictions have since reopened after providing a written plan for how they would adhere to COVID-19 restrictions. The three locations were identified as: Palisades Lounge, Society and Republic Garden.

On Tuesday, Baltimore County announced a mandate, requiring those 2 years old and up to now wear masks in public indoor locations.

FOX 5 reached out to the Governor’s Office on Tuesday but did not receive a response in time for this report.

A Maryland Department of Health spokesperson wrote in part of an emailed response:

"Local leaders and health officers continue to have the flexibility to make decisions regarding reopenings, but just as important, they have the authority--and the obligation--to close and sanction businesses that are not in compliance with public health orders. Enforcement is critical to protecting public health and slowing the spread of the virus. All Marylanders are urged to continue following public health guidelines that include wearing a face covering and practicing social distancing."