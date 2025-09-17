INDYCAR’s 2026 race lineup does not include stop in DC
WASHINGTON - Washington, D.C. won’t be part of the 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, as the newly released 17-race schedule leaves the nation’s capital off the calendar.
Announced Tuesday, the lineup features stops in Phoenix, Detroit, Nashville, and the return of the iconic Indianapolis 500, now in its 110th running.
The 2026 season kicks off March 1 on the streets of St. Petersburg and wraps up September 6 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.
"Once again INDYCAR will have the most challenging schedule in all of motorsports with its nearly even mix of ovals, road courses and street circuits," INDYCAR President J. Douglas Boles said in a statement.
For the second straight year, all races will air on FOX, continuing a multiyear broadcast partnership that helped boost viewership by 27 percent in 2025.
Here’s a look at the full 2026 schedule:
2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES SCHEDULE
- Sunday, March 1 – Streets of St. Petersburg
- Saturday, March 7 – Phoenix Raceway
- Sunday, March 15 – Streets of Arlington
- Sunday, March 29 – Barber Motorsports Park
- Sunday, April 19 – Streets of Long Beach
- Saturday, May 9 – Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
- Sunday, May 24 – The 110th Indianapolis 500
- Sunday, May 31 – Streets of Detroit
- Sunday, June 7 – World Wide Technology Raceway
- Sunday, June 21 – Road America
- Sunday, July 5 – Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
- Sunday, July 19 – Nashville Superspeedway
- Sunday, August 9 – Portland International Raceway
- Sunday, August 16 – Streets of Markham
- Saturday, August 29 – Milwaukee Mile Race 1
- Sunday, August 30 – Milwaukee Mile Race 2
- Sunday, September 6 – WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca
The Source: Information in this article comes from INDYCAR.