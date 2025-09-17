INDYCAR’s 2026 race lineup does not include stop in DC

The Brief Washington, D.C. is not included in INDYCAR’s 2026 race schedule. The 17-race season features stops in Phoenix, Detroit, and Nashville. The season opens March 1 and closes September 6 at Laguna Seca.



Washington, D.C. won’t be part of the 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, as the newly released 17-race schedule leaves the nation’s capital off the calendar.

Announced Tuesday, the lineup features stops in Phoenix, Detroit, Nashville, and the return of the iconic Indianapolis 500, now in its 110th running.

The 2026 season kicks off March 1 on the streets of St. Petersburg and wraps up September 6 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

"Once again INDYCAR will have the most challenging schedule in all of motorsports with its nearly even mix of ovals, road courses and street circuits," INDYCAR President J. Douglas Boles said in a statement.

For the second straight year, all races will air on FOX, continuing a multiyear broadcast partnership that helped boost viewership by 27 percent in 2025.

Here’s a look at the full 2026 schedule:

2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES SCHEDULE

Sunday, March 1 – Streets of St. Petersburg

Saturday, March 7 – Phoenix Raceway

Sunday, March 15 – Streets of Arlington

Sunday, March 29 – Barber Motorsports Park

Sunday, April 19 – Streets of Long Beach

Saturday, May 9 – Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Sunday, May 24 – The 110th Indianapolis 500

Sunday, May 31 – Streets of Detroit

Sunday, June 7 – World Wide Technology Raceway

Sunday, June 21 – Road America

Sunday, July 5 – Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Sunday, July 19 – Nashville Superspeedway

Sunday, August 9 – Portland International Raceway

Sunday, August 16 – Streets of Markham

Saturday, August 29 – Milwaukee Mile Race 1

Sunday, August 30 – Milwaukee Mile Race 2

Sunday, September 6 – WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca