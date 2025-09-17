Here is the full 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule
INDIANAPOLIS - INDYCAR has announced its 2026 schedule, promising an exciting and action-packed season with the hopes of accelerating the sport's growth. The season includes a new 17-race lineup that features all races on FOX for the second consecutive season.
Massive March races
What we know:
The season will kick off with a "Massive March," which includes four races, and will feature new events at Phoenix Raceway and on the Streets of Arlington. A major highlight of the schedule is a race at Nashville Superspeedway on July 19, which is strategically scheduled to air immediately after FOX’s telecast of the FIFA World Cup 26 Final.
The schedule also includes more prime-time oval races under the lights at World Wide Technology Raceway and Nashville Superspeedway. The season will conclude on September 6 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, where the 2026 champion will be crowned.
LEBANON, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 31: #5: Pato O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet leads at the start during the NTT INDYCAR Series Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix on August 31, 2025 in Lebanon, Tennessee. (Photo by Jake Galstad/Lumen via Getty Images)
The schedule is noted for its challenging mix of ovals, road courses and street circuits.
The 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule:
- March 1: Streets of St. Petersburg
- March 7: Phoenix Raceway
- March 15: Streets of Arlington
- March 29: Barber Motorsports Park
- April 19: Streets of Long Beach
- May 9: Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
- May 24: The 110th Indianapolis 500
- May 31: Streets of Detroit
- June 7: World Wide Technology Raceway
- June 21: Road America
- July 5: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
- July 19: Nashville Superspeedway
- August 9: Portland International Raceway
- August 16: Streets of Markham
- August 29: Milwuakee Mile Race 1
- August 30: Milwuakee Mile Race 2
- September 6: WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca
The Source: This article is based on information from indycar.com and a press release from Indianapolis Motor Speedway.