Here is the full 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule

The Brief INDYCAR has announced a 17-race schedule for its 2026 season, which will feature new races at Phoenix Raceway and on the Streets of Arlington (Texas). The season will begin with a "Massive March," featuring four races, and will conclude on Sept. 6 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. A key highlight is a race at Nashville Superspeedway on July 19, which will air following FOX's telecast of the FIFA World Cup 26 Final.



INDYCAR has announced its 2026 schedule, promising an exciting and action-packed season with the hopes of accelerating the sport's growth. The season includes a new 17-race lineup that features all races on FOX for the second consecutive season.

Massive March races

What we know:

The season will kick off with a "Massive March," which includes four races, and will feature new events at Phoenix Raceway and on the Streets of Arlington. A major highlight of the schedule is a race at Nashville Superspeedway on July 19, which is strategically scheduled to air immediately after FOX’s telecast of the FIFA World Cup 26 Final.

The schedule also includes more prime-time oval races under the lights at World Wide Technology Raceway and Nashville Superspeedway. The season will conclude on September 6 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, where the 2026 champion will be crowned.

The schedule is noted for its challenging mix of ovals, road courses and street circuits.

The 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule:

March 1 : Streets of St. Petersburg

March 7 : Phoenix Raceway

March 15 : Streets of Arlington

March 29 : Barber Motorsports Park

April 19 : Streets of Long Beach

May 9 : Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

May 24 : The 110th Indianapolis 500

May 31 : Streets of Detroit

June 7 : World Wide Technology Raceway

June 21 : Road America

July 5 : Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

July 19 : Nashville Superspeedway

August 9 : Portland International Raceway

August 16 : Streets of Markham

August 29: Milwuakee Mile Race 1

August 30: Milwuakee Mile Race 2

September 6: WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca