WATCH: New video shows arrest of alleged MS-13 gang leader in Virginia

A top MS-13 gang leader was arrested in northern Virginia on Thursday. New surveillance video shared with FOX 5 shows the moments the suspect was taken into custody in an operation that had been planned for weeks.

Law enforcement, including the FBI, ICE and Prince William County police arrested the 24-year-old, who they say is in the country illegally from El Salvador.

Just before 6 a.m. on March 27, SWAT teams surrounded the home of the suspect, Henrry Villatoro Santos, believed to be one of the top three leaders of MS-13 on the East Coast.

"They are one of the most dangerous gangs in our country," U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said.

The multi-agency operation led by the FBI blocked off Chippendale Circle. According to court documents, agents breached the front and back doors of the home and released a stun grenade before pulling the suspect out of the home.

Authorities say they've had their eyes on his Dale City home, where Santos lives with his mom, for the entire month.

Some of these agents are members of a special task force created by President Donald Trump. Their job is to locate and arrest illegal immigrants responsible for violent crimes in the country.

"Over the last four weeks we've gone to work, untangling and putting together the cases and arrest these horrific criminals. These criminals who live in our neighborhoods," Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said.

Neighbors we spoke with still can't believe that a gang leader, described as "worst of the worst" lived in their community.

Victor Angry is a Prince William County Supervisor. The arrest happened in his district.

"We've taken a high profile criminal off the street," Angry said. "Unfortunately we really don't know where folks live, that is shocking. I am happy with the performance of today's action. And that is another step in the goal of us and public safety."

Authorities also say that during the search of the home officials say they found several firearms, ammunition and two suppressors.