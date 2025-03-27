Identity of MS-13 top leader arrested in Virginia released
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - The identity of the top MS-13 gang leader who was arrested on Thursday morning in Dale City has been released.
MS-13 gang leader arrested
What we know:
The 24-year-old suspect has been identified as Henrry Josue Villatoro Santos. The suspect was illegally in possession of guns, silencers, and additional items at the time of his arrest.
According to Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, the arrest took place in Dale City on Thursday morning.
The suspect was charged with being an undocumented immigrant in possession of a firearm.
AG Bondi shared officials have been working on this operation for days and weeks. The suspect apprehended was the top leader of MS-13 for the U.S. East Coast.
"He is an illegal alien from El Salvador, and he will not be living in our country much longer."
President Trump's response
What they're saying:
"Great job by Pam Bondi, Kash Patel, Tom HOMAN, and Kristi N, on the capture of MS13 leader - A big deal!" President Donald Trump wrote on social media.
The Trump administration has deported several top members of MS-13 to El Salvador for incarceration.
The Source: Information from FOX News and The Associated Press was used to write this report.