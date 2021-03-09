New pushback from PGCPS teachers, but CEO says reopening on track

Prince George’s County teachers are pushing back against a plan to reopen schools in April announcing a rally on Thursday called ‘Only When It’s Safe.’

"In recent data, it has been revealed that Prince George's County COVID-19 numbers are still in the red and are projected to stay there until mid-April," reads a press release from the Prince George’s Co. Educators’ Association. "Our students and educators deserve to be able to learn and teach in a safe environment during this global pandemic. Far too many Prince George’s County Residents have died and are suffering from COVID-19 to rush a school re-opening process."

FOX 5 spoke to PGCPS CEO Dr. Monica Goldson earlier in the day and she said the biggest challenge for her right now is the anxiety from teachers who haven’t been back to school in more than a year.

"We just want to make sure they feel comfortable about the return and know that we’ve taken lots of precautions to ensure their safety," said Dr. Goldson.

She said despite teachers’ concerns, there is adequate staffing to move forward with reopening.

Families will have the option of staying all virtual or sending students to class two days a week for hybrid learning.

Dr. Goldson said at this point, only 32% of students are planning to come back in person. She said every day she’s asked why the district decided to return only for this last part of the year.

Teachers must return next week. Students will return in mid-April with less than 10 weeks of school left.

"We know that there are limits to the virtual learning experience and we do have some students who we feel would do better if they were in the school environment, could have that one-on-one interaction with their teacher, even though there is a six feet social distancing rule, and that they can get their questions and support right there on the spot," Dr. Goldson said.

Through an open records request, FOX 5 found out the extent that some students are struggling. Overall, students are failing at a rate close to double of last year. The data shows elementary students have been impacted the worst year over year, with nearly three times as many children failing at least one core subject for the second quarter.

Over 3,300 are classified as "whereabouts unknown" after missing at least 10 days unexcused and enrollment is down over 4,600 students.

Dr. Goldson said the school district is being held "harmless" by the state for enrollment this year and she expects the number to rebound next school year. She also said school employees and county activists have gone to homes to help locate students and identify problems.

She said while some students have struggled with virtual learning, others have thrived and the district will be opening a permanent virtual school next year for 8th-12th grade students. It will eventually be expanded to sixth and seventh graders.

Dr. Goldson also weighed in on the recent controversy on the school board where the newly-appointed board chair accused other board members of unethical and even potentially illegal conduct when it comes to contracts and hiring.

FOX 5 has confirmed the state will investigate the claims and conduct an audit although the county council and school board will split the cost.

"I have not had the time to delve deep into what the accusations are," said Dr. Goldson. "I believe that when an investigation is done and an audit is done, there will be some findings or none, and then we’ll move forward and determine next steps."

