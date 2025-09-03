New laws in effect for DC this month

article

The Brief There are new laws going into effect in Washington, D.C., in September. The laws address curfews, courts and mayor's orders.



It may not be the start of the year, but several laws are still going into effect in Washington, D.C., this month.

Juvenile curfew

The Juvenile Curfew Emergency Amendment Act of 2025 enforced a citywide curfew from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. every night for juveniles under the age of 17. It took effect on July 7, and ran through August 31.

On September 1, the curfew remained from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, but shifted to midnight through 6 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Mayor's order on federal surge

On Tuesday, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a new Mayor's Order to "provide a pathway forward beyond the presidential emergency."

The order requires local law enforcement to continue coordinating with federal law enforcement, while also setting guidelines for federal officers,

Judicial review

The "Review of Agency Action Clarification Amendment Act of 2025" clarifies that a reviewing court must defer to an agency's "reasonable interpretation" of a statute or regulation, as long as that interpretation is not plainly wrong or inconsistent with legislative intent.

"The bill establishes that the Court of Appeals or other tribunal should consider whether the interpretation is consistent and longstanding, within the scope of the Mayor’s or agency’s expertise, and the thoroughness of the agency’s consideration," according to DC Chief FInancial Officer Glen Lee.

It is expected to go into effect on September 17.