New DC police ‘use-of-force’ report says ‘weaknesses’ in department have ‘gotten worse’

A new D.C. police use-of-force report indicates that previous assessments may have been flawed, and weaknesses identified even in that report have become exacerbated in the years since.

The District of Columbia auditor noted that the 2016 report, compiled by The Bromwich Group, indicated that D.C. police policies continued to "be consistent with best practices in police" – but it also found "deficiencies in use-of-force investigations."

According to new case studies the office looked at in 2018 and 2019, the department has not fixed the problems they identified in 2016 and said they "have grown substantially worse."

In addition, the report suggests that the department appears to have been resistant or "unconcerned with remedying them."

The case studies document failure to comprehensively review the events leading up to the four fatalities and to fully explore the policy, tactical, and training issues they raise.

The use-of-force incidents included the deaths of Jeffrey Price, Jr., D’Quan Young, Marqueese Alston and Eric Carter.

Price was on a dirt bike when he was killed in a crash involving a police cruiser, while Young was killed by an off-duty officer in a Northeast D.C. neighborhood.

Carter, 53, died during an exchange of gunfire with police on Savannah Terrace in Southeast.

Police also said Alston fired a gun at them before they returned fire.

The report’s recommendations included:

- Comprehensive investigation and analysis of use of force incidents including actions by all officers leading up to the use of force and any and all opportunities for de-escalation

- Enhanced training for investigators who handle serious use of force cases

- Requiring the Use of Force Review Board (UFRB) to provide specific recommendations on training, policy and best practices

To read the complete report, click here.

