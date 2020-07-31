DC releases body camera footage showing fatal police-involved incidents

One week after signing the District’s police reform bill following protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death, Mayor Muriel Bowser made some of the videos public.

D.C. has released three videos so far – and withheld four at the request to families of the deceased.

The men depicted in the videos include Jeffrey Price, D’Quan Young and Marqueese Alston.

Bowser was reluctant to sign the legislation before revisions – saying she had strong reservations about some of the unintended consequences of releasing such video.

Under the new law, the District is required to release the videos – along with the names of the involved officers – by Aug. 15.

The legislation also included banning the use of chemicals and rubber bullets against protesters.

Jeffrey Price

May 4, 2018 - 500 block of Division Avenue, Northeast

D’Quan Young

May 9, 2018 - 2300 block of 15th Street, Northeast

Marqueese Alston

June 12, 2018 - 3700 block of 1st Street, Southeast