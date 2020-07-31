Expand / Collapse search

DC releases body camera footage showing fatal police-involved incidents

Published 
Updated 55 mins ago
Washington, D.C.
FOX 5 DC

DC police release controversial body-cam videos

D.C. Mayor Bowser, Police Commissioner Newsham and other city leaders discuss releasing body-cam videos from deadly incidents involving police.

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - One week after signing the District’s police reform bill following protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death, Mayor Muriel Bowser made some of the videos public.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

D.C. has released three videos so far – and withheld four at the request to families of the deceased.

The men depicted in the videos include Jeffrey Price, D’Quan Young and Marqueese Alston.

READ MORE: Emergency bill seeks to expand access to body camera video of deadly police-involved incidents

Bowser was reluctant to sign the legislation before revisions – saying she had strong reservations about some of the unintended consequences of releasing such video.

READ MORE: DC Council passes emergency police reform bill

Under the new law, the District is required to release the videos – along with the names of the involved officers – by Aug. 15.

READ MORE: Lawmakers vote to cut $15 million from DC police department's budget

The legislation also included banning the use of chemicals and rubber bullets against protesters.

Jeffrey Price

May 4, 2018 - 500 block of Division Avenue, Northeast

DC releases body cam footage from incident involving Jeffrey Price

DC has released body cam footage from a deadly incident involving Jeffrey Price.

D’Quan Young

May 9, 2018 - 2300 block of 15th Street, Northeast

DC releases body cam footage from incident involving DQuan Young

DC has released the body cam footage from several deadly incidents.

Marqueese Alston

June 12, 2018 - 3700 block of 1st Street, Southeast

DC releases body cam footage from incident involving Marqueese Alston

DC has released body cam footage from a deadly incident involving Marqueese Alston.