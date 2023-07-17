New DC Chief of Police announced

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser named Pamela Smith as the next Chief of Police on Monday.

She's the first African American police chief in MPD history.

Smith has 25 years of law enforcement experience, most recently as the Assistant Chief of Police, Homeland Security Bureau. Before that, she served as the MPD's Chief Equity Officer, focusing on diversity, equity, and inclusion in the department.

She began her career with the United States Park Police in 1998 in San Francisco, and has served in New York and Atlanta.

Smith's appointment comes about two months after the retirement of former D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee in May. Ashan Benedict served as the interim police chief while the city searched for a permanent replacement.

In June, Bowser launched a survey to gather input from the community on what the next police chief's priorities should be.