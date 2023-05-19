Ashan Benedict named interim chief of DC police

Ashan M. Benedict, the executive assistant chief of police at the Metropolitan Police Department, will become the top cop in June.

Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Friday that she's appointed Benedict the interim chief of police where he will step into the position previously held by Chief Robert Contee III.

Chief Contee III revealed in April that he plans to retire from the department he's led for almost two years and join the FBI as an assistant director. His last day is June 3.

Executive Assistant Chief of D.C. police Ashan M. Benedict

Benedict has served as the executive assistant chief of police at MPD since April 2021 when he was appointed by Chief Contee. Since then, he has been responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the department.

During the Capitol riot, Chief Benedict was at the scene serving as the incident commander for the deployment of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

He was also involved in ATF’s response to the September 11, 2001, terrorist attack on the Pentagon; the D.C. sniper investigation; ATF’s response and support to New Orleans, LA after Hurricane Katrina; and the Navy Yard active shooter situation.

Before joining MPD, Chief Benedict served at the ATF in several major posts, including as the special agent in charge of the Washington, D.C. field division.