New bill ends Prince George's County pit bull ban after decades

The Brief PG county council voted in favor of ending the decades-long ban on pitbull-type dogs. The new code strengthens leash law requirements, updates and clarifies definitions, and increases civil penalties for repeat offenders. Previously banned pit bull type dogs can now be adopted or fostered



Pit bulls are now welcomed in Prince George's County after the 27-year-old ban. On Tuesday, the county council voted in favor of ending the ban on pit bull-type dogs in the county.

What we know:

Council Bill 097-2025 is a modernization of the county's animal control code. The bill represents years of collaboration between local leaders, animal advocates and residents to create a more effective animal control code.

Under the prior law, countless dogs were confined to kennels for months and even unable to be taken for walks. Most of them were automatically deemed unadoptable just based off of their appearance.

The new bill strengthens leash law requirements by making sure all dogs are on a leash unless they are in a designated area like a dog park, and it increases civil penalties for dangerous dogs. It would make the first violation $500, the second $1,500 and the third $3,000.

In addition, the bill launches a pilot program allowing for previously banned dogs to be adopted or fostered. Those interested must meet strict requirements like applying for a permit, paying a fee and taking a pet parent class. Dogs would also have to be microchipped and spayed or neutered. It also grandfathers in registered dogs currently in the county.

What they're saying:

"Today marks a monumental step forward for our county. This legislation not only prevents the inhumane euthanasia of countless dogs who pose no threat but also makes our communities safer by strengthening protections for residents against genuinely dangerous dogs," said Council Chair Edward Burroughs. "By increasing accountability, raising civil penalties, and expanding both the definition and requirements for classifying a dog as dangerous, we are taking a comprehensive approach to responsible pet ownership. This legislation holds irresponsible dog owners accountable, ensuring that the focus remains on behavior, not breed."