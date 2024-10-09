New 911 call released in Virginia double homicide that left wife dead

The 911 call made on the day of a Virginia man murdering his wife and another man has been released.

A grand jury indicted Brendan Banfield on the charge of aggravated murder in the February 2023 killings of Christine Banfield and Joseph Ryan. He was also charged with one count of felony firearm use.

New developments in the case of the Fairfax County husband and au-pair accused in a double homicide in Herndon. The eight-second call played out in court as prosecutors established an apparent romantic relationship between Brendan Banfield and his family’s au-pair.

FOX 5 has learned the au-pair, Juliana Peres Magalhães made the call to police. Banfield’s wife Christine and outsider Joseph Ryan were found murdered in the home. The incident occurred on February 24, 2023, when police responded to a 911 call at the Banfield's Herndon residence on Stable Brook Way.

According to officials, Ryan was reportedly lured to the home in response to a post on a fetish website. Initially, Banfield told dispatchers that Ryan had broken into their home, stabbed his wife and that he had shot Ryan in self-defense.

However, a seven-month investigation led to the indictment of Juliana Peres Magalhaes, the Banfields' 23-year-old au pair, for the shooting of Ryan.

Peres Magalhaes has been charged with second-degree murder.

In the chilling 911 call you can hear someone moaning in agony — it’s part of the prosecution’s exhibit and case against Banfield and 23-year-old au-pair Magalhaes. Both are charged with murder.

