Fairfax County au pair shot, killed alleged home invader who man said stabbed wife to death: police

A 23-year-old au pair has been charged with shooting one of the victims of a brutal double homicide that took place at a Herndon home in February of this year, Fairfax County police say.

Police say following a seven-month investigation, Juliana Peres Magalhaes is facing second-degree murder charges in the death of 39-year-old Joseph Ryan.

The investigation began on Feb. 25 when officers were called to the 13200 block of Stable Brook Way. The first 911 call from the home came in just before 8:00 a.m. but the caller hung up. A second call was placed 13 minutes later and police say both Peres Magalhaes and the homeowner were on the line.

Peres Magalhaes first stated that her friend was hurt before the man — who was the husband of the household — told police that he shot an unknown man who had barged into his home and stabbed his wife.

Fairfax County police say when detectives arrived to investigate, they walked into "an appalling scene."

Ryan, who the husband identified as the stranger who stabbed his wife, was found dead in an upstairs bedroom with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The 37-year-old wife of the homeowner, Christine Banfield, was found nearby with several stab wounds to her upper body. She was taken to an area hospital but was also pronounced dead a short time later.

According to Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis, a 4-year-old girl was also in the home when police arrived. She was safe and was taken from the scene by officers.

Detectives began to conduct interviews and Davis said at the time, the husband refused to speak with Fairfax County Police. Peres Magalhaes, however, was cooperative.

Police did not indicate if Ryan was, in fact, involved with the stabbing or why he was inside the home during the incident but they did note that there were no signs of forced entry.

"We know what our 911 caller, the husband, told us but we have a lot of work to do to substantiate that claim or to otherwise identify the person responsible for that crime," Davis said back in February.

At the time, both the husband and au pair were characterized by police as "present and involved."

Through forensic evidence and multiple interviews, detectives believe that Peres Magalhaes shot Ryan. She has been charged with second-degree murder and is being held at the adult detention center on no bond.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Detectives are still conducting interviews and reviewing digital and forensic evidence to determine what led up to the fatal stabbing of Banfield.

The name of the husband involved in the incident has not been released.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call police at 703-246-7800 or online.