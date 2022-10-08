'Never ever give up': Virginia 12-year-old spreads joy to cancer patients, one stuffed jar at a time

article

A 12-year-old boy from Northern Virginia is filling "JoyJars" for children with cancer in an effort to honor his late mother.

Jerron Hoffman is leading a Mobile "JoyJar" Factory event on Saturday at Tysons Sport and Health at 8250 Greensboro Drive in McLean, Virginia in honor of his late mother, Kim Hoffman, who lost her battle with cancer in 2021.

Perfectly curated and neatly lined tables adorned with all kinds of games, puzzles, small toys and items of clothing— were a site to see on Saturday morning at the event.

All of the items were being filled into hundreds of plastic jars called "JoyJars" to be delivered to teens and children fighting cancer across the country.

"It’s customized to their interest," explained Jerron.

"I think she (Jerron’s mother) would be very proud of me, of both my brother and my dad."

Jerron’s dad, Daniel Hoffman is right behind him, supporting his son’s selfless efforts in every which way.

"I can’t control that my wife was diagnosed with cancer or that she passed away from it," said Hoffman. "But we can control how we grieve and how we do something about it for others who are in need."

The "JoyJars" are the heart of the Jessie Rees Foundation based out of California, which was started by Rees, who had terminal cancer. Jesse’s middle name is Joy. She died at age 12 in 2012, but her legacy of care and compassion lives on.

"I miss my daughter every day but she would be super proud," said Erik Rees as he fought back tears speaking of his late daughter.

"When she started this, she had this burden for kids who couldn’t leave the hospital so to know that 3,000 more children are going to get a ‘JoyJar' because of Jerron and his desire to rally his community to raise money to do this, is so special."

Saturday’s "JoyJar" event was about showing kids with cancer that communities across the country care about them — even as scientifically advanced technology, in addition to medical and health care professionals do their part to work on the cure for cancer.

"It’s a great way to honor my mom and anyone with cancer," said Jerron.