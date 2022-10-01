Walking the runway for a cure

Sunday afternoon, during October Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a fashion show in Northern Virginia will raise money to fund research and support programs related to the disease.

FOX 5's own Ayesha Khan, who is a stage 3 breast cancer survivor, will also walk the runway.

Ayesha will be walking with 32 other breast cancer survivors. That includes Andrea Glanville of the District, Lisa Wright of Northern Virginia and Busola Patrick of Prince George's County.

"I love dressing up and I love to shop," said Glanville.

The breast cancer survivors got to spend time at Scout and Molly’s, a Reston Town Center boutique— picking outfits and jewelry so that on Sunday afternoon they can band together to walk the runway for a cure.

The event which came together in 2017, coordinates an annual fashion ‘runway’ event to raise funds for breast cancer research and local patient assistance programs.

Glanville is one of millions of women who has experienced breast cancer and said that she never imagined, she would one day call herself a cancer survivor.

"It’s hard to put it into words, it was the most excruciating time of my life," said Glanville.

But it’s a life she said she is lucky to celebrate as she joins many survivors around the D.C region to continue raising awareness.

"Honestly I wouldn’t want to wish this on anyone," Glanville continued.

Glanville’s friend and fellow survivor, Lisa Wright, shares the same sentiment.

"It’s scary," said Wright.

Wright said that while walking the runway is out of her comfort zone— it goes beyond that.

"I’m doing it to help other people," said Wright.

Busola Patrick, is a six-year breast cancer survivor and is also walking the runway for the first time on Sunday.

"There are so many other people like me who are going to be out there on the runway with family members cheering and truly it’s a celebration about life while we are still here," Patrick said.

This year’s event will have the models strutting down the runway in clothes and accessories provided by various Reston retailers that are sponsoring the fashion show.

"We have a male model this year who will walk the runway," said Vice Chair, Thereasa Goudie.

"Even though men are affected, about 1 percent compared to women, it is still something that men have to understand that can afflict them as well."

Goudie who spearheads and organizes the benefit fashion show, is also a stage 2 breast cancer survivor.

"It can happen to you it can happen to a loved one but know that we are in this together," she said.

The fashion show begins at 1 p.m. at the Reston Hyatt Regency Hotel.

A $20 donation will be collected at the door. To donate click here.