Neighbors say murdered 66-year-old former Chevy Chase official was 'friendly'

As Montgomery County police try to unravel the mystery surrounding the murder of a former Chevy Chase official in his Bethesda home, neighbors and family members remain shocked by his shooting death.

Those neighbors and family also described 66-year-old Geoffrey Biddle as a private man. His ex-wife agreed, while speaking very highly of the victim by phone on Monday. She said the two remained friends after the divorce and that he never spoke of being fearful of anyone.

Biddle was found shot to death in Windsor Lane home last Thursday. The quiet Bethesda neighborhood is located just behind Walter Reed Medical Center.

Montgomery County Police said they went to the home for a welfare check. Co-workers reported Biddle as not showing-up to work. A medical examiner ruled Biddle’s death a homicide. He was shot and killed.

"We exchanged greetings. He was conversive and friendly enough. Wasn’t stand-offish. Had a very nice yard and we’d always compliment him on the flowers and so forth," said Biddle’s neighbors, Bob and Mary Alice Gray.

The two actually live around the corner but tell FOX 5 their daughter also lives across the street from the victim.

"She has been anxious and her family has been anxious. She has been assured by an officer who is not revealing anything that it’s probably safe for her to be where she is right now," said Mary Alice Gray. "I mean this is shocking because this neighborhood has just been placid," Bob Gray added.

Leaders of the incorporated town of Chevy Chase Village also offered their condolences, confirming Biddle worked for the town from 1994 to 2009.

He served as the village manager in his last six years with the town, before moving to the private sector.

More recently, Biddle’s ex-wife and neighbors say Biddle purchased an electronic online payment management company from a neighbor who lived just a few streets away.

The Grays and others say Biddle visited that neighbor, who recently moved. FOX 5 was not able to get in touch with the former company owner.

Montgomery County Police are not providing many details on the case but tell FOX 5 detectives are working leads. No arrests in this case were announced on Monday.

The victim’s ex-wife told FOX 5 this is such a shock, she and her daughter are still reeling from what happened.

