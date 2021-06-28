Bethesda blaze caused more than $1.5 million in damages: officials

Montgomery County emergency officials say a fire that erupted at a home in Bethesda caused more than $1.5 million in damages early Monday morning.

More than 50 firefighters responded to the scene on Kittery Lane, off of Bradley Boulevard.

No one was injured in the fire.

Investigators are still trying to identify what ignited the fire that consumed the home, but they believe it may have been caused when rags and bushes came in contact with an organic floor stainer.

They say the new home was in its final stage of completion.

