66-year-old Bethesda man found shot to death in home

Police say they're investigating a homicide after finding a man shot to death Thursday in a Bethesda home.

Montgomery County Police say they were conducting a welfare check around 11:30 a.m. at the home in the 4600 block of Windsor Lane when they found 66-year-old Geoffrey Biddle dead.

A subsequent autopsy determined Biddle was shot.

There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call Montgomery County Police at (240) 773-5070.