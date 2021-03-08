DC to launch pre-registration system for making COVID-19 vaccination appointments

The District will launch a pre-registration system for making COVID-19 vaccination appointments on Wednesday.

At a press conference Monday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said residents can pre-register online or by phone. Residents will need to answer questions regarding occupation, medical history, COVID-19 history and contact information. After registering, residents will need to wait to be contacted to make an appointment.

The Mayor said it could take days, weeks, or months between registering and making an appointment depending on risk factors and eligibility, but said everyone who registers will eventually get the vaccine.

After an invitation is sent, Bowser said residents will have a 48 hour window to book an appointment. If that window expires before making the appointment, residents will need to wait until they are selected again. If residents miss their window three times, they will have to re-register.

After the pre-registration system opens on Wednesday, the first invitations should be out by Friday with the first vaccine appointments taking place on Monday, Bowser said. Officials also said that the new system selects names at random, so there’s no need to scramble to be first to register.

School and licensed child care facilities should pre-register this week, Bowser said. City officials are also reminding residents who pre-register to make sure to check their email’s spam folder for the invites. Each invitation can be used only once.