DC launches COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration website with preference question

The District officially launched its long-awaited coronavirus vaccine pre-registration website Wednesday.

At last check, more than 60,000 people had signed up – but one particular question caught our eye, D.C. is asking people which vaccine they’d prefer.

The pre-registration questionnaire includes a question about an individual’s vaccine preference.

It’s right at the bottom of the first page. You can choose no preference or click on Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson.

That led FOX 5 to ask if the advice from health experts is to take the first vaccine that’s available to you, why pose the question?

The District says the responses to this question will be provided to the District’s vaccination program team as part of data collection and an individual’s response will not impact whether or when they are selected for a vaccination appointment.

FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis did ask what happens if someone selects Moderna, for example, as their preference and only Johnson & Johnson is available when they arrive at their vaccine appointment. Take what’s available is the message from the District and health leaders.

We do know at the time of booking, individuals will continue to see which vaccine is available at each available appointment.

DC Health says it’s continuing to urge Washingtonians to take the first vaccine available to them.

Those who are eligible to receive their shot right now are DC residents who are 65 years old and older, people with qualifying medical conditions and essential workers.