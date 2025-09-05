Near 90 degrees Friday in DC region; weekend storms possible

The Brief Summer heat peaks near 90 degrees Friday with sun and breezy conditions. Scattered storms possible Saturday afternoon into early Sunday. Cooler, fall-like temps return Sunday with highs in the 70s.



Summer heat returns to the D.C. area Friday, with highs nearing 90 degrees before the chance of showers and storms on Saturday and into early Sunday morning.

Summer heat

Expect sunny skies, breezy conditions, and a dry forecast throughout the day on Friday.

By Saturday, hot and humid air during the morning hours brings a chance for scattered thunderstorms by the afternoon.

Storms & fall temps

Storms may begin popping up around 4 p.m., continuing into the evening and possibly lingering into early Sunday.

By Sunday, fall-like temperatures make a comeback, with highs in the 70s and cooler air sticking around into the workweek.

