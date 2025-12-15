House Oversight Committee report raises allegations about MPD crime data

Lawmakers have released a new report raising concerns about possible manipulation of D.C. crime statistics.

The scathing report accuses the outgoing police chief of using her authority to drive crime numbers down.

What we know:

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick says the investigation began after President Trump declared a crime emergency in the city, even as officials said crime was actually at 30‑year lows.

Republicans on the House Oversight Committee now accuse Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith of fostering a culture of fear and retaliation.

The report is based on interviews with seven district commanders and one suspended commander. They allege Smith pushed them to classify crimes as lesser offenses to make crime appear lower.

One example says cases of "assault with a deadly weapon" being downgraded to the less serious "endangerment with a firearm."

The report also claims Smith punished or removed officers who reported accurate crime numbers and that she created a toxic workplace culture.

Smith has said her resignation had nothing to do with pressure from Capitol Hill or critics.

The D.C. Police Union first raised these allegations in May, after a commander was placed on leave during an internal probe into whether he under‑classified crime data. He later filed a retaliation lawsuit against MPD.

What they're saying:

In a statement to The Washington Post, Democrats on the committee said Republicans are using the investigation to justify President Trump’s authoritarian power grab, noting that commanders confirmed violent crime was declining before the National Guard was deployed to D.C.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said the city’s drop in crime reflects officers’ hard work and dedication, as well as Chief Smith’s leadership.

Chief Smith and the D.C. Police Union have not been reachable for comment.

READ MORE: House Oversight Committee accuses DC police chief of manipulating crime data in new report