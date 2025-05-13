NBA Draft Lottery: Wizards secure sixth pick, Mavericks win top selection

The Brief Washington Wizards secure the No. 6 pick in the NBA Draft Lottery. Dallas Mavericks claim the top selection, likely targeting Duke’s Cooper Flagg. San Antonio and Philadelphia move into the top four, bumping Washington out.



The NBA Draft Lottery is set, with the Washington Wizards landing the No. 6 pick.

Wizards land sixth pick

What we know:

The Dallas Mavericks secured the top selection in next month’s draft, earning the opportunity to take Cooper Flagg, the Duke freshman who led his team to the Final Four and was named The Associated Press men’s college basketball national player of the year.

Thirteen teams had a shot at the No. 1 pick, with Utah, Washington, and Charlotte each holding 14% odds. However, San Antonio and Philadelphia moved into the top four, pushing the Wizards out of contention for a top spot.