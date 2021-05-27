Nationals Park streaker caught after hiding in tarp roller tube

A Southeast D.C. man is facing charges after he rode a bicycle into Nationals Park through an exit-only gate, charged down a set of stares, and ran onto the field before stripping down.

A Getty photographer caught Jaquan Taylor, 26, on camera after he hid inside a tarp roller tube, only to be pulled free by security.

Taylor faces charges including unlawful entry and lewd, indecent, or obscene acts.

A police report made special mention of the fact that Taylor exposed himself in full view of children during the escapade.

Taylor has been barred from Nationals Park for life after the incident.

His bond status is unknown.

The Nationals were leading 3-0 when the game against the Cincinnati Reds was suspended due to rain.