Nationals opening to 100% capacity in June; won’t require masks for fully vaccinated fans

The Washington Nationals announced on Wednesday that, beginning June 10, Nationals Park will be open to 100% capacity and, starting Friday, fully vaccinated fans won’t be required to wear face coverings.

READ MORE: Nationals Park concession stand employee tests positive for COVID-19

The announcement comes in the wake of D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s new guidelines regarding mask wearing.

READ MORE: Washington Nationals to celebrate 2019 World Series Championship in place of ceremonial first pitch

The club also noted that the city has approved their request to open to 100% capacity.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Fully vaccinated fans include any fans who are two weeks past their final shot.

The new guideline covers fans whether they’re seated indoors or outdoors.

Advertisement

Fans who are not fully vaccinated will still be required to wear masks.