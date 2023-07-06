Nationals Park ranks 12th 'Most Instagrammed Ballpark' in MLB

If a fan goes to a ballpark - and doesn’t post about it on social media - did it really happen!?!

For some baseball fans, the scenery is more important than what's going on in the game.

Online casino and betting promo offers site, aGamble.com, conducted an analysis of geotagged photos from all 30 MLB ballparks, to find the most "Instagrammable" stadiums in the country.

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 13: A general view of an overhead of Nationals Park from the upper deck during a day game between the Washington Nationals and the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, April 13, 2013 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

According to their data, Nationals Park in Washington D.C. is the 12th most Instagrammed ballpark in the entire league.

The home of the Washington Nationals boasts 40,591 Instagram Hashtags and 684,000 Geotagged Instagram Posts.

Oriole Park at Camden Yards, home of the Baltimore Orioles, tallied 560,000 Geotagged Instagram Posts, according to the survey.

Dodger Stadium was number one with 2,500,000 Geotagged posts.