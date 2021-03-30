National Park Service monitoring crowds at Tidal Basin as cherry blossoms reach peak bloom

The National Park Service is monitoring crowds amid peak bloom at the Tidal Basin, which is happening ahead of schedule.

Tuesday may have been one of the only days this week to enjoy it all as temperatures are expected to dip in the coming days.

We’re told wind is the biggest threat to the cherry blossoms.

UNITED STATES - March 30: Visitors gather to watch the sunrise under blooming Japanese cherry blossom trees along the Tidal Basin in Washington on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. The 2021 National Cherry Blossom Festival commemorates the original gift of 3, Expand

The National Park Service says if people are unable to socially distance, then there could be more restrictions and closures along the Tidal Basin, but so far they say that’s unlikely.

If you missed checking out the cherry blossoms today, you can always watch virtually on the National Park Service’s social media accounts.