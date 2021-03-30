Couple gets engaged at Tidal Basin with cherry blossoms in peak bloom

Love is in the air at the Tidal Basin!

Early Tuesday morning, FOX 5 photographer Senon Davis spotted these two getting engaged!

The happy couple, Evan and Michelle, said it's been a tough year for everyone but they couldn't ask for a better setting among the cherry blossoms for their memorable morning.

"I know how important they are to her, so I figured, what better than a proposal at the Tidal Basin," Evan said. "I'm the happiest guy in the world that I can spend my life with Michelle -- she's the perfect woman!"

Congratulations and best wishes to the happy couple!