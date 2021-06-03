National Mall in need of a clean-up, according to DC Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton

The National Mall is a mess, according to D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton.

"It is an unkempt place not worthy of the Nation’s Capital," Norton told Fox 5 Thursday.

Norton sent a letter to United States Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland last month, stating that she’s received complaints from constituents that trash has not been picked up and bathrooms have not been cleaned as often as they used to be on the National Mall. She added that she suspects the same thing is occurring in other National Park Service parks throughout the District.

Norton’s letter goes on to say that she’s under the impression that a large number of Department of the Interior employees are still on leave due to COVID-19 concerns, and while she supports DOI’s efforts to protect worker safety, the Mall and other parks must be cleaned up immediately, especially as tourists return to the Nation’s Capital.

Beyond that, Norton said she’s also called Haaland’s office but has yet to receive a response.

"The mall is a mess, and I’m asking for the Mall to be brought back to its pristine state right away," Norton said.

Thursday, the Mall appeared to be in better condition, at least according to some tourists. 12-year-old Aidan, in town from Florida, called it "perfect."

When asked about Norton’s letter, a spokesperson for the Department of the Interior declined to comment.

