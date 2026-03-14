3 killed in single-vehicle crash in Reston; 2 others hospitalized
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RESTON, Va. - Three people were killed and two others were injured after a single-vehicle crash in Reston.
What we know:
Fairfax County police say officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at Fox Mill Road and Folkstone Drive.
Authorities said three adults were pronounced dead at the scene.
One adult passenger was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Another adult passenger was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
What's next:
Crash Reconstruction detectives are investigating the crash.
The intersection will remain closed while investigators process the scene, and drivers are urged to use alternate routes.
The Source: This article was written using information from Fairfax County Police.