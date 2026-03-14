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3 killed in single-vehicle crash in Reston; 2 others hospitalized

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Published  March 14, 2026 8:55am EDT
Fairfax County
FOX 5 DC
article

The Brief

    • Three adults were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Reston.
    • Two additional passengers were hospitalized, including one with life-threatening injuries.
    • The crash happened at Fox Mill Road and Folkstone Drive, where the intersection remains closed.

RESTON, Va. - Three people were killed and two others were injured after a single-vehicle crash in Reston.

What we know:

Fairfax County police say officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at Fox Mill Road and Folkstone Drive.

Authorities said three adults were pronounced dead at the scene.

One adult passenger was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Another adult passenger was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What's next:

Crash Reconstruction detectives are investigating the crash.

The intersection will remain closed while investigators process the scene, and drivers are urged to use alternate routes.

The Source: This article was written using information from Fairfax County Police.


 

Fairfax County