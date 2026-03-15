2 juveniles arrested, guns recovered after large Navy Yard gathering

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The Brief Around 200 juveniles gathered in Navy Yard Saturday night, prompting a large police response. Two juveniles were arrested and two firearms were recovered, including after a suspect fired a gun into the air. Police say several robberies were reported before the crowd dispersed when the 11 p.m. juvenile curfew took effect.



Two juveniles were arrested, and two guns were recovered after a large group of teens gathered Saturday night in D.C.’s Navy Yard neighborhood, where police say one suspect fired a gun into the air.

Robberies, gunfire reported after large Navy Yard gathering

Timeline:

According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), officers first noticed a group of juveniles gathering around 6:30 p.m. in the park area between First Street and New Jersey Avenue SE near an entrance to the Navy Yard Metro station. By about 8:30 p.m., the crowd had grown to roughly 200 people.

Police said several incidents unfolded over the next few hours.

Around 9:15 p.m., investigators say multiple suspects assaulted a juvenile in the 1200 block of First Street SE and stole the victim’s shoes and jacket before fleeing. The victim was not injured.

About 30 minutes later, authorities say a suspect fired a gun into the air in the nearby park area. Members of the National Guard who were in the area saw the incident and stopped the suspect. Officers recovered the firearm and no injuries were reported.

A 15-year-old boy from Southwest D.C. was arrested and charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm, endangerment with a firearm and carrying a pistol without a license.

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Police say another robbery happened around 10 p.m. near New Jersey Avenue and M Street SE, where several suspects attacked two juveniles and stole their belongings. The victims later went to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

A second arrest was made about 30 minutes later.

Members of the U.S. Secret Service spotted a suspect matching a lookout description getting into a ride-share vehicle in the 900 block of New Jersey Avenue SE. During a traffic stop, officers say the suspect tried to discard a gun. The weapon was recovered, and a 16-year-old boy from Southeast D.C. was arrested on a charge of carrying a pistol without a license.

Police said most of the crowd dispersed once the city’s juvenile curfew took effect at 11 p.m. One juvenile was stopped for violating curfew shortly after 11:20 p.m., and no other incidents were reported overnight.

What they're saying:

Interim Police Chief Jeffery W. Carroll called the behavior "unacceptable" but credited officers and partner agencies with safely managing the situation and recovering two firearms in a statement.

Police say they will maintain a visible presence in the Navy Yard area.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call 202-727-9099 or text tips to 50411.