13-year-old involved in fatal DC carjacking pleads guilty to second-degree murder

The 13-year-old girl invovled in a fatal carjacking outside of Nationals Park in D.C. has pleaded guilty to the murder of an Uber Eats driver.

She and a 15-year-old girl have been charged with felony murder and armed carjacking.

The 13-year-old pleaded guilty in juvenile court to second-degree murder in the death of 66-year-old Mohammad Anwar. Other charges will be dropped.

Video released in March shows the two teenagers carjacking Anwar in Southeast D.C. before speeding away and crashing, leaving the victim for dead near the wreckage.

The 13-year-old girl will be released when she turns 21.

The 15-year-old suspect pleaded guilty to felony murder last month. Her sentencing will take place Friday.