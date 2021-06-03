Expand / Collapse search

13-year-old involved in fatal DC carjacking pleads guilty to second-degree murder

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 18 mins ago
13-year-old pleads guilty in fatal DC carjacking

One of the two teens involved in a DC carjacking that left an Uber Eats driver dead has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The 13-year-old girl invovled in a fatal carjacking outside of Nationals Park in D.C. has pleaded guilty to the murder of an Uber Eats driver.

She and a 15-year-old girl have been charged with felony murder and armed carjacking.

The 13-year-old pleaded guilty in juvenile court to second-degree murder in the death of 66-year-old Mohammad Anwar. Other charges will be dropped.

Video released in March shows the two teenagers carjacking Anwar in Southeast D.C. before speeding away and crashing, leaving the victim for dead near the wreckage.

The 13-year-old girl will be released when she turns 21. 

The 15-year-old suspect pleaded guilty to felony murder last month. Her sentencing will take place Friday.