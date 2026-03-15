DC weather: Severe thunderstorms, tornadoes possible Monday as moderate risk issued

The Brief A strong cold front could bring damaging winds, heavy rain and possible tornadoes to the DC region Monday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will climb into the 60s Sunday and near 70 Monday, with increasing clouds and breezy conditions. Once the storms move through Monday night, temperatures will drop sharply.



The Washington, D.C., region is in for a major weather shift this week as damaging winds, heavy rain, and possible tornadoes roll in on Monday.

What we know:

Forecasters say Sunday should remain mild and mostly manageable. A few showers may arrive late in the evening, but most of the day is expected to stay dry. However, conditions are expected to turn much more dangerous on Monday.

Clouds are expected to increase through the day, and winds will gradually pick up as a powerful cold front approaches.

Ahead of that front, forecasters say the area could surge into the 70s, which will help fuel a potentially significant severe weather event.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the region under a moderate risk for severe weather on Monday. The main concern is damaging wind gusts, though tornadoes and heavy rainfall are also possible.

What is moderate risk?

Dig deeper:

Moderate risk means widespread, severe storms are likely, and is the second-highest category for identifying severe thunderstorm risk within a region.

The last time the DC region was under a moderate risk was in 2023.

The National Weather Service (NWS) defines moderate risk as:

"An area where widespread severe weather with several tornadoes and/or numerous severe thunderstorms is likely, some of which should be intense. This risk is usually reserved for days with several supercells producing intense tornadoes and/or very large hail, or an intense squall line with widespread damaging winds."

What to expect on Monday

Timeline:

Rain is expected to move in overnight, followed by a brief lull before storm activity ramps up again Monday afternoon.

Forecasters say the most concerning part of the system may come during the evening, when a well-organized squall line is expected to sweep through the area from 4–9 p.m.

Wind gusts could strengthen throughout the day, reaching around 30 mph early Monday morning and increasing to 40 mph by late morning. By evening, gusts in the city could top 50 mph, and the strongest storms may be capable of producing winds between 65 and 75 mph.

Tornado risk

Local perspective:

Forecasters say tornadoes cannot be ruled out as the system moves through. Residents are being urged to stay alert for watches and warnings throughout the day.

A watch means conditions are favorable for severe weather to develop. A warning means severe weather is happening or imminent, and immediate action should be taken.

What's next:

Once the front passes, colder air will rush back into the region.

A few snow showers may mix in Monday night into Tuesday as temperatures fall sharply. Highs are expected to drop to around 40 degrees on St. Patrick’s Day, with some areas staying in the upper 30s.

Temperatures should gradually rebound later in the week, reaching around 60 degrees by Friday, the first official day of spring. Another round of showers is possible next Saturday.