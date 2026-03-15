Barricaded man prompts police response in Silver Spring neighborhood

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The Brief The Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) dealt with a barricade situation involving an adult male inside a residence on Punch Street in Silver Spring on Sunday. Police were dispatched to the home around 3:30 p.m. The incident lasted about six hours.



UPDATE: As of 9:30 p.m., the barricade situation has ended and the man who barricaded himself has been taken into police custody, according to MCPD. The situation lasted about six hours.

The Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) is handling a barricade situation involving an adult male inside a residence on the 14100 block of Punch Street in Silver Spring.

Officers on scene

Timeline:

Police were dispatched to the home around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. The Emergency Response Team (ERT) is actively managing the incident, and officers have established a secure perimeter around the residence.

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No threat to community

Authorities confirmed there is no immediate danger to the surrounding neighborhood. Nearby residents were evacuated as a precaution while negotiations continue with the individual inside the home.

Updates and safety

What's next:

The barricaded subject remains inside the residence. MCPD is working to resolve the situation peacefully and asks the public to avoid the area until the incident is resolved.