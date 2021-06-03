Arrest made in assault of Asian store owner in DC; police investigating as possible hate crime

D.C. police have made an arrest in connection to an assault where the suspect allegedly shouted, "F* the Chinese. I hate the Chinese" at a store owner before punching him in the face.

VIDEO: Suspect reportedly said ‘I hate the Chinese’ before assaulting DC shop owner

Police say 30-year-old Samuel Delwyn Thomas of Cockeysville, MD has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

MPD says the incident happened on Tuesday, May 4 at approximately 1:46 pm when the suspect entered a business in the 1300 block of 4th Street NE.

When the man reportedly asked the shop owner, Chuong Hu Lu, to open a jewelry case, Hu Lu said no due to his story policy.

Surveillance video then shows the man punching Hu Lu twice, once in the head and the other in the mouth while yelling and cursing at him.

Hu Lu was taken to the hospital where he received over a dozen stitches.

D.C. police are investigating this as a possible hate crime.

If you can help police in their investigation, call (202) 727-9099, or text 50411.