National Guard deployed in DC as Bowser meets with federal officials; 23 arrested since surge began

One day after President Donald Trump announced a federal takeover of Washington’s police department and activated 800 National Guard troops, Mayor Muriel Bowser met with federal officials to discuss coordination and strategy as troops deployed.

"What I’m focused on is the federal surge and how to make the most of the additional officer support that we have," Bowser said Tuesday to reporters. "We have the best in the business in MPD Chief Pamela Smith to lead that effort and to make sure that the men and women who are coming from federal law enforcement are being well-used and that if there’s National Guard here they’re being well-used."

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Tuesday that 23 arrests have been made since the federal takeover, including charges for homicide, weapons violations, lewd acts, and stalking. She added that six illegal firearms have also been seized.

National Guard troops were seen leaving the D.C. Armory on Tuesday morning. Trump said he hopes the deployment will help reduce crime across the city.

The law gives Trump control of the police department for 30 days, but questions remain about how aggressive the federal presence will be and what it could mean for the city.

On Tuesday, D.C.’s mayor and police chief met with the U.S. attorney general to discuss next steps. On Monday, Bowser shared her perspective on D.C.'s crime statistics.

"I believe that the president's view of DC is shaped by his COVID era experience during his first term. And it is true that those were more challenging times related to some issues. We experienced a crime spike post COVID, but we worked quickly to put laws in place and tactics that got violent offenders off our streets and gave our police officers more tools, which is why we have seen a huge decrease in crime," she said. "Because of those efforts, we have been able to reverse that 2023 crime spike this year. Crime isn't just down from 2023. It's also down from 2019 before the pandemic. And we're at a 30-year violent crime low. We're not satisfied. We haven't taken our foot off the gas. And we continue to look for ways to make our city safer."

"The Home Rule Charter requires the mayor to provide the services of MPD during special conditions of an emergency. And we will follow the law. Though there's a question about the subjectivity of that declaration," Bowser added.

Mayor Bowser says her hands are tied under Trump’s authority, and her administration is left to comply and adapt. On Monday Bowser repeatedly linked Trump’s takeover to the broader fight for D.C. statehood. As long as the District remains a federal enclave with limited autonomy under the 1973 Home Rule Act, she warned, it will stay vulnerable to outside takeovers.

Bowser and D.C. police have continued to stress that violent crime in Washington has fallen to a 30-year low following a sharp spike in 2023.

Carjackings dropped by roughly 50% last year and continue to decline in 2025. However, more than half of those arrested are juveniles, and the severity of their punishment has become an issue for the Trump administration.

