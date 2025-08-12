Trayon White says Trump 'not totally wrong' as federal control of DC police begins

The Brief Councilmember Trayon White said Trump is "not totally wrong" about federal control of D.C. police. White cited recent shootings of women and children, calling for more resources, not just law enforcement. National Guard troops began arriving Tuesday as Mayor Bowser met with federal officials on strategy.



Councilmember Trayon White, who was recently reinstated after a five-month suspension surrounding a federal bribery probe, said President Donald Trump isn’t entirely off base in ordering a federal takeover of the D.C. police department.

‘Trump is not totally wrong on this one'

"Trump is not totally wrong on this one as long as citizens rights are not violated and we get the other services," White wrote on Instagram. "Police alone can’t end crime. I have never seen this many woman and kids shot in our community , ever!"

READ MORE: National Guard troops deploy in DC as Bowser meets with federal officials

On Monday, Trump announced he would be activating National Guard members and taking over the city’s police department. Some of the 800 National Guard members began arriving on Tuesday.

"It was not popular opinion but over 2 years ago I called for additional support in DC after 922 were people shot in dc in 1 year, not just law enforcement but resources," White continued. "I understand that Trump is doing this now after a staffer was assaulted, but just weeks ago I visited baby A’Zouri who was 1 years old and shot. On July 4, 2025 Baby Honesty, who was 3 years old, was killed. Last week, we had 5 people shot around here, including a shooting in Navy Yard last night. It’s not popular, but I hear from our senior citizens and they are afraid. I am not against additional support led by DC(not a takeover) in the community, especially when AK47s and 30-40 rounds are prevalent at these crime scenes and MPD numbers are low."

On Tuesday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser met with federal officials to discuss coordination and strategy as troops deployed. "We have the best in the business in MPD Chief Pamela Smith to lead that effort and to make sure that the men and women who are coming from federal law enforcement are being well-used and that if there’s National Guard here they’re being well-used."

Bowser and police officials have continued to stress that violent crime in Washington has fallen to a 30-year low following a sharp spike in 2023. Carjackings dropped by roughly 50% last year and continue to decline in 2025. However, more than half of those arrested are juveniles, and the severity of their punishment has become an issue for the Trump administration.