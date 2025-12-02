National Guard shooting suspect pleads not guilty to murder

The Brief Rahmanullah Lakanwal, the suspect accused of shooting two Natioanal Guard members in Washington, D.C., has been formally charged. Prosecutors charged Lakanwal with murdering Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom and shooting Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe. Lakanwal's lawyer says his client is pleading not guilty.



The man accused of shooting two National Guard members in Washington, D.C., last week has been formally charged with murder, among other charges.

Rahmanullah Lakanwal charged with murder

What we know:

Rahmanullah Lakanwal was charged on Tuesday with first-degree murder for the killing of Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom and assault with intent to kill for the shooting of Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe in addition to two weapons charges.

According to FOX News, Lakanwal’s lawyer told the judge that his client pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The backstory:

The shooting happened on Nov. 26, near the intersection of 17th Street and I Street Northwest.

According to the complaint, Beckstrom and Wolfe were on patrol when they met up with two other National Guard members. The gunshots started around 2:15 p.m. One of the national guard members reportedly saw Lakanwal shooting while screaming.

One of the other two National Guard members started shooting back, hitting Lakanwal. While Lakanwal was on the ground and trying to reload his gun, the other National Guard member tackled him.

Investigators found security footage from the scene of the shooting, which they say shows Lakanwal running toward the intersection and shooting at the National Guard members.

Soldier dies on Thanksgiving Day

Paramedics took both Beckstrom and Wolfe to the hospital in critical condition.

The next day, Beckstrom died from her injuries. The coroner ruled she died from a gunshot to the back of the head.

What's next:

In a Fox News segment last week, Attorney General Pam Bondi called Lakanwal a "monster" and said she will be seeking the death penalty in the case.

In response to the shooting, on Tuesday, Pentagon press secretary Kingsley Wilson said that all National Guard members deployed in Washington were now armed. National Guard members have been authorized to carry weapons in the District since August.