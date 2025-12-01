'Positive news' for Andrew Wolfe, National Guardsmen in serious condition after DC shooting

The Brief Gov. Patrick Morissey says injured National Guard member Andrew Wolfe showed small signs of improvement, while communities honor Wolfe and fallen Spc. Sarah Beckstrom. Charges against the suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, have been upgraded to first-degree murder and assault with intent to kill as investigators work to determine a motive. A memorial is growing at the Farragut West shooting scene, and President Trump has invited both families to the White House when appropriate.



West Virginia Governor Patrick Morissey provided an update Monday on the status of Andrew Wolfe, a National Guard member who was critically injured in a shooting on the streets of Washington, D.C. just before Thanksgiving.

What we know:

"We did have some positive news that we were told that Andrew was asked if he could hear the nurse who asked the question to give a thumbs up, and he did respond. And we were told that he also wiggled his toes," said Morissey to the press on Monday. "So we take that as a positive sign."

Wolfe remains in serious condition in the hospital.

Communities in West Virginia have held vigils honoring both Wolfe and U.S. Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, who was killed in the shooting.

"Sarah was the kind of student that teachers hoped for, she carried herself with quiet strength, a contagious smile and a positive energy that lifted people around her," said Gabriel Markle, Beckstrom's high school principal. "She was sweet, caring and always willing to help others."

Beckstrom, 20, and Wolfe, 24, were serving with the West Virginia National Guard under President Trump’s crime‑fighting initiative, which placed the D.C. police force under federal control.

What's next:

Charges against the man accused of shooting two National Guard members were upgraded to first‑degree murder Friday after Beckstrom died, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia announced. Investigators are still working to determine a motive.

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro's office said charges against Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, an Afghan national who worked with the CIA during the Afghanistan War, now include one count of first‑degree murder and two counts of assault with intent to kill while armed.

Lakanwal is also in the hospital after being injured in the shooting.

The White House said Monday they are now re-examining all of the Afghans that have recently come into the country.

"I also want to express my support for some of the new vetting proposals that are being talked about," said Morissey. "I think when you have millions of people that come in undocumented aliens or there are loopholes as what presumably happened in this particular situation, that has to be cleaned up. And I applaud President Trump for his efforts, what he’s doing."

President Donald Trump has invited the Beckstrom and Wolfe families to the White House to honor the two guardmembers — when the time is right.

Local perspective:

At the scene of the shooting outside the Farragut West Metro Station, just a few blocks from the White House, is a growing memorial to the ambushed National Guard members. People stop by to eave flowers and balloons, with many paying their respects to Beckstrom and Wolfe, two of the 170 National Guard members from West Virginia working in D.C. right now.

Larry Ganey tells FOX 5 he served in the National Guard back in the mid-1970s.

"It just doesn’t make any sense. We don’t need this in this world today. They were just doing what they were supposed to do… their jobs," said Ganey. "It’s just sad. It’s sad. May she rest in peace and hope he recovers. And I pray to all the national guard… keep doing the job that you do."