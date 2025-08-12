National Guard troops arrive in DC amid Trump's crime crackdown

The Brief National Guard troops have been deployed to Washington, D.C. as the Trump continues to push its crackdown on crime. Fencing has gone up across the city, including outside of the D.C. Armory in Southeast. Officials say a total of 800 troops will be deployed over the next 30 days.



Security in Washington, D.C., is tightening as the federal government ramps up its crackdown. National Guard troops are now arriving in the nation’s capital.

Video shows fencing going up and troops moving out of the D.C. Armory in Southeast.

What we know:

On Tuesday, D.C.’s mayor and police chief met with federal officials just hours after another homicide overnight in the District. In the past hour, more and more National Guard soldiers have been seen arriving. A total of 800 troops will be deployed over the next 30 days.

Unlike other states where governors control National Guard operations, in D.C., that authority lies with the president.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth says 200 of these soldiers have been assigned to assist law enforcement directly, in roles ranging from administrative and logistical support to providing a visible presence alongside the Metropolitan Police Department.

What the other 600 soldiers will be doing remains unclear. Officials say the stated purpose of the deployment is to address crime and homelessness.

RELATED: How bad is DC’s crime? A look at trends amid federal takeover

While violent crime trends in D.C. are down, according to MPD statistics, Trump has said the numbers remain far too high for the nation’s capital.

When asked if the National Guard will be making arrests, Deputy Mayor Lindsey Appiah responded saying that, "the National Guard is not law enforcement, so as the chief says we regularly work with the National Guard, and we’ll do the same here. They will coordinate through MPD for any services that they’re providing during this time."

"I think they're going to be serving as backup to police and other law enforcement. They won't be engaging in arrests or other police activities unless they have to—unless there's a threat to them or a threat to other law enforcement that officers are not able to contain," William Banks, a law professor at Syracuse University said.

"The total National Guard population is 2,400, so it's not an extremely large military force. And again, these are volunteers—these are members of your community in D.C. They have day jobs, they have families, they're being called into service in an extraordinary way… but it can’t go on forever," he continued.

Big picture view:

We also asked Professor Banks if this strategy could be expanded to other major cities where crime remains a major concern.

"I think it would be a really big stretch to argue that the president has the legal authority to send forces into one of the cities—whether it’s California, Illinois, or New York—because the governors are in charge of the Guard forces in those states. Unless the governors give approval—short of invoking the Insurrection Act, which is a very extreme measure."

President Trump has the legal authority to have troops take over D.C. for 30 days. The White House said today the deployment could last longer, with authorities planning to "re-evaluate and reassess" the situation. Any extension would require congressional approval.