National Capital BBQ Battle returns to the DMV

The 31st Annual Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle is back in the DMV this year and bringing the heat.

Bring your walking shoes and appetite, the event will feature over 100 vendors and four entertainment stages. Enjoy a family-friendly fun day that will include 90s-inspired activities, games, crafts, and more.

The two-day event will benefit USO National Capital District, the Capital Area Food Bank, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of the National Capital Area.

This year's event will feature special guests including competing barbecue legends from across the country, celebrity chefs such as Tuffy Stone and Myron Mixon, and members from the Washington Wizards, Capitals, Mystics, and Capital City Go-Go.